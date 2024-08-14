Coffee chain Pret a Manger is trialling body-worn cameras in stores across London as a safety measure for staff.

The cameras would only be worn by team leaders and managers and were “only turned on in specific circumstances” said a Pret spokesperson.

The trial started last month and is ongoing at six Pret shops across London: 173 Victoria St, Elephant & Castle, 252 Tottenham Court Road, Russell Square, St Pancras, and Islington High Street.

Signage has been put up in the relevant shops to let customers know about the ongoing trial.

Any footage from the bodycams will only be available to access by Pret’s security team.

Body-worn cameras have been adopted by retailers including the Co-op to respond to the rise of shoplifting and violence against retail workers.

Earlier this year, the BRC warned violence and abuse in retail rose by 50% to 1,300 per day in 2023.