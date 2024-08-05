Sainsbury’s, Greggs and Iceland were among the big-name retailers to have stores caught up during a weekend of violent riots.

More than 150 people were arrested across the UK, following a wave of violent anti-immigration marches sparked following the murder of three children in Southport on 29 July. The majority of the rioters appear to be openly affiliated with far-right groups, like the English Defence League, and many have been filmed openly expressing racist views.

Mosques and hotels reported to be housing immigrants have been targeted, including two Holiday Inn Express hotels in Tamworth and Rotherham, which were set on fire. A number of independent convenience stores and high street retailers have also been affected.

Sainsbury’s Mosley Street store in Manchester was forced to close on Saturday after looters ransacked its shelves. Images later showed aisles strewn with stock pulled from the shelves.

Another video widely reshared across social media shows an Iceland store in Middlesborough, which had had its security screen forced up. Looters are then seen entering and leaving the store with items including a Frijj milkshake.

Another widely shared video shows rioters in Hull trying to smash their way into a Greggs store. Images later showed a young man running out of the store with a large blue baking tray.

Shoe Zone, as well as several independent operators, has also had stores damaged.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s confirmed its store had been affected. “Our Mosley Street store closed early on Saturday due to events in the area. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” she said.



Greggs has been approached for response by The Grocer. Iceland has declined to comment.

On Monday, Keir Starmer called an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the government’s response to the violence, which is now into its sixth day, and the worst seen on UK streets since the 2011 London riots.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has promised “a reckoning” for those found to have taken part in the violence.

Retail trade bodies are also working behind the scenes to provide support to retailers affected. On Monday, the ACS issued a statement updating its members.

“ACS are conscious of the effect that this might have on its members, who may be affected or concerned about being impacted over the coming days.

“In light of these appalling events, ACS are working to provide help and guidance to retailers and colleagues during this time,” the body said.

The Grocer understands the BRC is also working to create support forums that help members access support, and advice on best practice on how they can prepare and protect their businesses if they are caught up in the unrest.