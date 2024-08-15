WH Smith’s travel division has opened its first own-brand café with a focus on food to go, called Smith’s Kitchen.

The new format is set to strengthen WH Smith’s food to go offering, with over 11 million meal deals sold by the retailer each year in airports, hospitals and railway stations.

The café will serve coffee, a selection of hot and cold breakfast choices, and pastry freshly baked in-store, as well as products from the Smith’s Family Kitchen range.

The range, launched last month, features over 30 products from sandwiches and baguettes to salads and wraps.

In July, WH Smith UK’s Travel MD Andrew Harrison revealed to the Grocer the retailer was exploring a new hot food offer, shortly after launching its first own-brand range of sandwiches.

The first Smith’s Kitchen opened today in Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton, with a café menu designed for patients and visitors, including hospital customers and NHS staff.

“Whether it’s in a hospital or on their journeys, customers tell us that quality food and drink options are what they prioritise most in the different locations we serve,” said Harrison.

“That’s why we have been doubling down on our food ranges and formats to ensure our customers don’t need to compromise on quality or value, as demonstrated today with the launch of Smith’s Kitchen.

“With the opening of our first ever own-brand café coming hot on the heels of our newly launched own-brand food range, this shows the pace of innovation across our business and commitment to delivering quality experiences and products at WH Smith for our customers and partners.”

The largest business division in WH Smith, UK Travel operates 590 stores across the UK, including at airports, hospitals and major travel hubs.