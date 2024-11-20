Jacqui Parr
Just Eat claims petcare first with Just for Pets partnership
It now offers dry, wet and frozen raw food for dogs and cats, as well as treats, grooming products and toys for delivery within 30 minutes
Asda’s ongoing woes explored in Channel 5 deep dive
‘Asda’s current situation is not a good one,’ explained food consultant Amelia Rope
Just Eat finally finds buyer for Grubhub
It has sold Grubhub for $650 million, just four years after buying the US food delivery app for $7 billion.
Rapid grocer Gopuff price matching Aldi on more than 50 products
The quick commerce player said the move was an effort to ‘give UK households an affordable option as they prepare for one of the year’s most expensive seasons’
Asda data breach warning after job cuts from tech team insider
‘Asda will get a massive data breach and we all know it’
Pipe dream dead for Martin Lewis-backed tech firm Magway
Magway’s ambition was for pods powered by magnets to carry products along pipes from distribution centres to consumers
Ocado Own Range adds British beans, with own label now representing a tenth of items sold
The online pureplay grocer has added more than 100 new items to its own-label range this year
Just Eat enters electronics retail with Richer Sounds partnership
The product selection available on the Richer Sounds store on the aggregator app includes ‘emergency’ purchases such as phone chargers and charging cables
‘All I think about is retail media’: SMG and the billion-pound opportunity
At the helm of SMG, Sam Knights is looking to unlock a billion-pound opportunity via a medium touted to outgrow TV
Heinz northern Europe chief Jojo de Noronha stepping down
Having once vowed to turn beans into “the new avocado”, de Noronha is leaving the company after close to a decade
Coca-Cola’s Christmas ad to be ‘fully created with AI’
‘We are learning,’ said the brand’s Europe marketing chief
AI forecasting startup Martee AI closes pre-seed funding round
The round closed at around £540,000, and the London startup will use the cash injection to expand its technical team
Tesco adds hundreds of lines to online beauty range
The supermarket said Maybelline was the most searched for cosmetics brand on its website
Asda trials automated refunds and exchanges system
The self-service returns trial ‘removes the need for customers to queue at the customer service desk’ the supermarket said
Goldie Lookin Chain take discounter trip with Middle of Lidl song
For the comedy posse, a trip to their local discounter sparks something close to an existential crisis
Single-use vapes ban: what next for the top two brands?
Both ElfBar and Lost Mary built their success on disposable lines
Ocado Group appoints tech veteran as new chair
Adam Warby was a founding member of the IT consulting and services Avanade Corporation and served as its CEO for 11 years
Just Eat rolls out in-car ordering across Europe
The feature is initially available in the Mercedes-Benz in-car app store for customers of certain models
Little helps or Big Brother: AI’s role in health & obesity
Artificial intelligence means supermarkets are able to do more with data than they – or consumers – could ever have imagined. So will AI ‘nudges’ transform how people eat – or just creep them out?
Wine retailer Majestic makes debut on Just Eat app
The collaboration means Majestic customers can now benefit from rapid delivery of their purchases via Just Eat, as well as Deliveroo and Uber Eats