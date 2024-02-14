There is less than a month to go before supermarket and fmcg leaders reveal coveted business strategy and insight to attendees at the LIVE event from Retail Week and The Grocer.

Taking place on 12 and 13 March, LIVE brings together leaders and decision makers from all parts of the retail and fmcg sector in one of the industry’s largest forums for networking and exchanging ideas.

Win one free ticket to attend LIVE as a guest of The Grocer and Retail Week – T&Cs apply

The 2024 speaker lineup and agenda for LIVE features big names from leading retailers like Tesco, global suppliers such as Coca-Cola and government bodies including the FSA and Defra.

Experts will speak across no fewer than five content zones, covering tech and digital, consumer trends, people and wellbeing, as well as a series of other exclusive areas.

Tech and digital experts speaking from the fmcg sector include Morrisons people director Charlie Field, who will explore the productivity problem in retail; Waitrose head of retail operations Peter Finegan, who will provide ideas on bolstering worker output; and GrowUp Farms founder and chief brand officer Kate Hofman, exploring food tech and science innovations.

Supermarket fmcg speakers at LIVE

Other grocery and fmcg speakers and topics confirmed for the two-day event include Jamie Oliver Group COO Megan Van Someren, who will delve into the challenges and benefits of a four-day working week, with a focus on why a work/life balance can help to balance the books.

A keen focus on how businesses can deliver impactful sustainability strategies will be led by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB VP for public affairs Julian Hunt and Defra non-exec board member Chris Tyas.

A full LIVE 2024 agenda showcasing what the event’s 130-plus speakers will discuss is now available, along with more details and tickets for the event, which will be held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.