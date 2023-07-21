If ever a campaign needed a refresh it’s Coors Light’s tired Channel 4 comedy idents, which feature a smug ‘swimmer’ back-stroking his way through the snow before popping up in an après ski bar. “How brave yet quirky I am!” he seems to announce.

Coors’ new ad wisely keeps its distinctive ‘mountain’ setting, with all its connotations of cold and crisp refreshment, and its ‘fresh’ soundtrack. But its cast – a group of pals – are far less annoying.

We see various members of the gang about to attend a party. But with snow instead of roads, how to get there? Happily, the animal kingdom steps in to help, with bears and a bird offering assistance (though a beaver isn’t much use).

A smart reminder of a brand that, as it says, “does things differently”.