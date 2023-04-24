Dolmio has unveiled new pack designs for its range of cooking sauces.

The “bolder, punchier” pack designs feature a new logo font and an exclamation mark in place of the ‘i’ to express “joy and exuberance”.

They are widely available in supermarkets from today (24 April).

Dolmio has also reformulated its Creamy Lasagne Light white sauce and Pasta Twists pouches.

It has reduced the fat content of Creamy Lasagne Light to offer shoppers a “healthier swap” and made Pasta Twists vegan, so it was “more inclusive”.

“Our tasty new look has been introduced to evolve Dolmio in line with our shoppers, making it more relevant, modern, and easier for consumers to navigate our portfolio,” said Mars Food senior marketing manager Sian Gavin.

The first phase of the rebrand will be supported by a digital and out-of-home campaign, which will reach 84% of the UK’s adult population, according to Mars. A TV ad will then launch in June, marking the second phase of the rollout.

The move comes as sales of cooking sauce brands have slumped, with Brits spending less time cooking since the end of lockdowns.

Dolmio, for instance, saw value sales dip by 6% to £95.3m in the 52 weeks until 10 September 2022 [NIQ].