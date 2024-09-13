Morrisons has big ambitions for its More Card, targeting its use in 70% of transactions. A pair of new ads seek to play up the loyalty scheme’s benefits.

And they do so with unerring efficiency. In the similar ads, a man and a woman at the checkout are bemused by the till’s repeated announcement of “More Card Price”.

“It’s called a More Card, but I’m paying less!” go their internal monologues. They can’t believe it, scanning their respective stores to marvel at the offers, and hallucinating people in More Card-themed outfits.

The discounts that pop up on screen are impressive, but Morrisons could perhaps give its shoppers a bit more credit on the ‘understanding the difference between more and less’ front. And it’s not like anyone who’s been anywhere near a Tesco or Sainsbury’s in the past year or so needs an explainer on the concept of loyalty pricing, either.

Still, point made – resoundingly.