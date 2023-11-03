Marks and Spencer has launched its clothing Christmas advert staring actresses Hannah Waddingham and Zawe Ashton, popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and presenter and style expert Tan France.

The celebs are each filmed making a decision on which Christmas traditions to embrace and which to skip to the tune of ‘I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

“I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring-to-life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time,” said M&S Clothing & Home marketing director, Anna Braithwaite.

“Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things. We know it can often feel like the list is never-ending so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love.”

The ad campaign appeared on social media with a bang, causing controversy among users of Instagram with an image of Christmas party hats burning in a fireplace, which some users said resembled the Palestinian flag. The retailer deleted the image and shared an apology, explaining that the campaign images had been recorded in August.

Zawe Ashton is known for her roles in Fresh Meat and upcoming MCU instalment The Marvels, while Hannah Waddingham is best known as Game of Thrones’ Septa Unella and host of this year’s Eurovision coverage.





Queer Eye star Tan France also stars in the ad, which M&S describes as having a ‘tongue-in-cheek spirit’. France was known as the fashion guru of the ’fab five’ in the Netflix hit series.

“I’ve loved M&S since I was a child, and so to be included in this campaign is such an exciting moment for me,”France said. “I love celebrating Christmas with my kids and all the festivities that come with it, and I’m so excited to share this campaign with them – they love going into M&S when we’re back in the UK, so they’ll be super excited when they see the ad.”