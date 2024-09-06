M&S has moved its organic blueberries and chestnut mushrooms into widely recyclable packaging, in a change set to cut two million units of plastic in 12 months.

Blueberries will now be packaged in paperboard punnets rather than plastic trays.

Meanwhile, the mushrooms have been moved to a ‘top seal board punnet’, which replaces hard-to-recycle units of flexible plastic.

If successful, the updated packaging will roll out to all mushroom lines, according to M&S.

It said the new packaging was suitable for household recycling.

“Reducing plastic packaging is a top priority for M&S,” said M&S Food head of packaging Karen Graley. “We’re committed to doing the right thing by reducing plastic at scale and finding new ways to package produce has helped us remove over 80 million units of plastic from our supply chain.

“By offering easier to recycle packaging, we’re helping make it easier for customers to make more sustainable choices.”

Since 2022, the retailer has removed a claimed 80 million units of plastic from the produce category and over 400 million units in total from across Foodhalls.