Meat Business Women has launched a new global marketing campaign that aims to empower women in the meat sector, foster the involvement of male allies and drive action towards a more inclusive sector.

As a follow-up to its flagship campaign ‘She Looks Like Me’, it said the new push, ‘The Power of You’, would tell “the inspiring stories of the people who work within the industry, showcase inclusivity best practice, and help to foster empowerment and confidence within women at every career stage”.

The professional community for women in the meat industry will run the campaign across social and digital channels, including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (Twitter), throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

The campaign has been launched as a direct result of Meat Business Women’s 2023 Global Gender Representation report in May, which revealed that 53% of people working in the industry believed inclusion had moved up the agenda since 2020.

There had been an increase in women at board level, director and CEO level roles, the report showed. However, the number of women in the total global meat workforce had dropped overall, and progress was described as “stagnant” at more junior levels.

Although the industry was making progress, “there is still more to be done”, MBW said. “To really shift the dial, the report findings tell us that all genders need to work together to create a more inclusive future.”

Since the launch of MBW’s first campaign ‘She Looks Like Me’, 60% of people working in the meat industry said that women now had more opportunities to network and role models that were more visible.

It said ‘The Power of You’ would highlight role models in the industry, and encourage individuals to do three things: Recognise their key strengths and skills. Respond, by amplifying their voices and taking action, and Reciprocate, by sharing their experiences and paying their skills and knowledge forward to others.

“The data tells us that inclusion is no longer a “nice-to-have”, but rather a necessity if the meat industry is to thrive in the years to come,” said MBW global chair Laura Ryan.

“If we want to continue making positive change by building an inclusive and supportive sector then we have to come together to make it happen. ‘The Power of You’ aims to inspire and empower individuals, but also encourage the industry to come together as a collective to take action and drive forward positive change.”