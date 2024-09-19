Waitrose has added five British wagyu beef products to its own label No.1 range, all with a higher marbling score than any other supermarket, it has claimed.

The retailer launched meatballs, burgers, ribeye, rump and sirloin steaks this week (rsp: from £4.70), each with an introductory 20% off deal until 23 October.

All Waitrose wagyu beef is graded a minimum of 6 (out of 9) on the Beef Marbling Scale, with the score also displayed on packs.

Sourced from cattle sired by registered pedigree wagyu bulls, Waitrose said its NPD was a response from shoppers for better-tasting full-fat foods with an “intensity of flavour”, citing evidence first published in its 2023/24 Food and Drink report.

A minimum marbling score of 6 gave the products “the perfect balance of fat to flavour”, the retailer said. Waitrose wagyu beef is also sourced from cattle that is reared alongside its standard British beef products “to ensure the same high-welfare standards”.

“It’s no secret that wagyu beef is in higher demand than ever before – with searches for wagyu burgers up more than 100% on Waitrose.com compared to the same time last year,” said Waitrose wagyu beef product developer Tina Edwards.

“It was really important for us to deliver not only a great tasting product for our customers but to deliver on our high-welfare standards that we are so proud of as a brand,” she added.

“I’m thrilled to be introducing the highest supermarket graded wagyu to shelves and with five new products to choose from, our customers will be able to enjoy top quality wagyu at home, in a number of recipes.”

Waitrose’s launch comes amid an increase in demand for British wagyu beef. Aldi announced plans last June to roll out its 18-strong range on a national basis over the next two years.

Meanwhile. figures released by the British Cattle Movement Service at the turn of the year showed that the production of British wagyu, known for its highly marbled premium beef, had more than doubled its numbers in 2023 – driven by strong sales in both retail and foodservice.