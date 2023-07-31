SHS Group has appointed Arthur Richmond as CEO.

Richmond – who was previously chief operating and financial officer at the business – has replaced Elaine Birchall, who stepped down from the role earlier this month after eight years at its helm.

Having worked for SHS Group for over 25 years, Richmond brought “a wealth of experience and leadership” to the role of chief executive.

As CEO, he would be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of SHS Group and driving the company’s “continued growth and profitability”, it said.

“Arthur has been an integral part of SHS Group for over 25 years,” said SHS Group chair Karen Salters.

“During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s success, demonstrating exceptional business acumen and a deep understanding of the industry.”

As a director of the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Assosiation and a member of the Institute of Directors, Richmond was an “advocate for good governance” and “fostering positive community engagement”.

Richmond said he was “honoured to step into the role”.

“I look forward to leading SHS Group into the next phase of success,” he added.

“Our industry is constantly evolving, and it presents both challenges and significant opportunities; I am confident in our ability to navigate these changes and continue to deliver solid results.”