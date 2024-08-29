Name: Alex Sano-Davies

Job title: Sales director

Company: Border Biscuits

What was your first job? My first job in the industry was selling Lucozade and Ribena. I went door-to-door to places like leisure centres, trying to get our drinks into more vending machines. It was tough but fun! Before that, I had a paper round as a kid – my parents believed in hard work.

What’s been your worst job interview? It was when I left the corporate world. I showed up to this trendy startup in Hackney wearing my full corporate gear: white shirt, blazer, the works. Everyone else was in sandals and shorts! I stuck out like a sore thumb and felt so awkward.

It was a valuable lesson in adapting to different company cultures. I quickly learned the importance of understanding and aligning with a company’s work environment.

What was the first music single you bought? It was a Mariah Carey cassette tape. I can’t remember the exact album, but I was a teenager and she had some catchy tunes.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I keep it simple and tell them, “I sell the most wonderful biscuits”. That usually sparks their curiosity, and we end up talking about Border Biscuits, biscuits in general and their experiences with them. Almost everyone has a favourite biscuit!

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The most rewarding part is seeing how our success impacts our employees. Knowing we’re taking on the ’big boys’ of the industry and sharing the rewards with our team is an amazing feeling.

What is the least rewarding part? Honestly, it is not having the same resources as the big brands. But it is a challenge that we relish as it forces us to be creative and punch above our weight – it’s a real David vs Goliath story.

What is your motto in life? Dream big and then work really hard to make it a reality. It’s gotten me this far!

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? At work, I’d love a break from all the global chaos and economic uncertainty – some ‘precedented times’ would be fantastic. In my personal life, I wish I could understand what my baby is saying – it’s all a guessing game right now!

Do you have any phobias? Heights make me a bit uneasy, and I have a terrible fear of missing out. If my friends are doing something exciting I can’t help but feel a twinge of envy.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I’d give grocery buyers more time. They’re constantly under pressure, and I think having more breathing room would lead to stronger relationships and more opportunities for smaller suppliers.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Besides a lifetime supply of Border Biscuits, I’d love a never-ending supply of Japanese ramen noodles with gyoza dumplings – pure comfort food!

What animal most reflects your personality? I’d say I’m like a happy Labrador: friendly, loyal, eager to please, and always up for a good time.

What’s your favourite film and why? It’s The Fifth Element. I love the quirky story, Bruce Willis’ performance and the visuals – which I think still hold up today.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Work-wise, it was definitely the time I caused a huge traffic jam by rear-ending someone on the way to work. I had to stand there for an hour-and-a-half watching my colleagues drive past, some laughing, some shouting their frustrations until they noticed it was me and then quickly reverting to laughing.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? David Attenborough, hands down. I’m so impressed by his work raising awareness about the environment and how he’s influenced consumer behaviour. Plus, he seems like a fascinating person to talk to.

What would your death row meal be? A luxurious 10-course Japanese tasting menu. I’d savour every bite and make it last as long as possible!