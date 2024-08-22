Name: Victoria Rae

Job title: Emerging channel director

Company: Mars Food & Nutrition UK

What was your first job? My very first job was as a waitress managing silver service at weddings. The days were very long but super fun – although I did once drop a green bean on a bride! My career and first full-time job really began after university, when I joined the Mars graduate scheme.

Over the years, I quickly learnt how the business is brilliant at facilitating growth and development, by championing an entrepreneurial spirit for each and every associate. We often say that while people join us for our iconic brands, they stay for the opportunities. Fast-forward to today: I’ve held five different roles over my 15 years at Mars and am so proud to say that I’m still at my first full-time job!

What’s been your worst job interview? I had an interview with British Sugar where they asked me to explain the two methods of sugar production. I was completely stumped and didn’t know where to start!

What was the first album you bought? Justin Timberlake – Justified. It’s full of all the best cheesy classics including ‘Señorita’ and ‘Rock Your Body’. What’s not to love?

“Even after 15 years at Mars, I still find it rewarding and challenging every day”

How do you describe your job to your friends? I usually tell them that I manage the relationship between Mars and our customers, but they don’t really know what that means… They do, however, know that I work at one of the world’s biggest food companies and always bring the best free samples to any catch-up.

Last week on a girls’ weekend away, I took our new Ben’s Original Lunch Bowl, which everyone loved!

What is the most rewarding part of your job? It says a lot, that even after 15 years at Mars, I still find it rewarding and challenging every day. I’m certainly not unique in that fact – you just have to look around any of our offices and you’re surrounded by people that are building long and happy careers here. That’s the key part for me: our people and our culture.

Something I have always been proud of is our purpose work and the values we uphold. We recently launched our Stand Against Hunger campaign, which will see us donate £100k to The Trussell Trust and support the distribution of two million meals across its food bank network. The campaign builds on our ongoing partnership with The Trussell Trust to raise awareness about the issue of food inequality in the UK, all while working towards our collective ambition for a future where no one needs to rely on food banks.

What is the least rewarding part? I don’t love any kind of admin. My energy comes from people: be it my team, those across the wider business or collaborating with our customers, facing into challenges and overcoming obstacles to deliver results.

What is your motto in life? Work hard, play hard is our family motto! My husband and I have two boys aged five and seven, so on my evenings and weekends you’ll often find us ferrying them around to a wide range of extracurricular activities. We believe in making the absolute most of every weekend and evening and prioritising that fun and family time is incredibly important to me.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? An unlimited supply of all Mars products!

Do you have any phobias? No – but I don’t love spiders.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? The industry can do more on diversity and inclusion. I have been lucky to be involved in some amazing women in leadership courses through Mars, which have had a profound and positive impact on my career and my home life, but we need more initiatives like this across the industry.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Beach toys – bats and balls, snorkels, inflatables. It’s all about fun and games when you’re at the beach or in the sea!

Read more:

What animal most reflects your personality? A dog – probably a springer spaniel or a border collie.

I have so much energy and absolutely love to spend time going on a walk and enjoying time outside. With that passion for health and wellbeing, I always try to do a daily walking meeting and make time for some exercise. Mars really values and champions flexible working, which means that I can find the time for ‘me’ alongside my work – which actually makes me more effective and efficient.

What’s your favourite film and why? Matilda the Musical. Currently, on our family film nights, we are working through all the classic movies and Matilda is a firm family favourite, closely followed by Mrs Doubtfire.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I remember it like it was yesterday: I went to school in casual clothes thinking it was a non-uniform day, only to find out it wasn’t. I was absolutely mortified! Now, I probably overcompensate by being militant with my own children’s organisation…

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? I would love to work with Taylor Swift.

She’s an incredible role model who works tirelessly, is super smart, impactful, and treats people well – be it those she works with or the communities she performs in. She’s also done some amazing charitable work and made generous donations to food banks in the cities she’s performed in – a cause very close to our hearts here at Mars Food and Nutrition.

What would your death row meal be? My death row meal would be seafood. I absolutely love all kinds of seafood, especially when we go on family holidays to Spain, you’ll be sure to find me enjoying paella and seafood tapas. That’s clearly a passion I’m passing on to my children, my five year-old son recently announced to his class that his favourite food was chopitos!