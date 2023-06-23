Name: Mary Sadlier

Job title: CEO

Company: Coole Swan

What was your first job? Selling Christmas trees on the side of a busy street corner on Dublin Bay – it was cold.

What’s been your worst job interview? Bizarrely, I do excellent job interviews and as a result I have gotten some jobs that I should never have been given.

What was the first music single you bought? Vienna by Ultravox

How do you describe your job to your friends? The best job in the world. I work with a brand - Coole Swan - that will outlive all of us and be on the shelf in every bar, retail outlet and restaurant in the world. Who gets the opportunity to say ‘’we built that.’’

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Watching an independently owned and family run brand stand its ground in a market dominated by titans… the thrill of that is stunning.

What is the least rewarding part? You never have enough time.

What is your motto in life? We are not here for a long time we are here for a good time.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A personal assistant.

Do you have any phobias? I am allergic to stupidity.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? More time to align ambitions. If you stand back and look at the grocery model the task is herculean. I think everyone from suppliers right through are the real heroes.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My husband Philip

What animal most reflects your personality? A big dog – loyal, loving, passionate, and full of energy.

What’s your favourite film and why? That is like asking me which of my three girls is my favourite child. I love movies! A well made film that respects the audience is my favourite.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? When I was asked how we made Coole Swan, I once told a man that we fed our cows single malt Irish whiskey and white Belgian chocolate and when we milked them out came Coole Swan. He believed me. He was such a lovely man and so trusting of me that I could not un-tell the story. I was mortified.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Paul O’Connell - Irish rugby player (second row). For his sheer heart, determination and will to win.

What would your death row meal be? A Coole Swan cocktail and a chunk of dark chocolate.