As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? I didn’t have one dream. I wanted to be and do many things – from becoming an astronaut, a scientist or archaeologist to being an actress or artist. I used to always have my kids’ microscope at hand alongside a colouring set and drawing papers. Thinking about it, I might have wanted to connect art and science somehow – like if Frida Kahlo and Indiana Jones had a baby.

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? In the UK you talk about the weather, in Italy we talk about food – even while we’re eating. So although it wasn’t intentional, I knew that at some point I’d be working in this industry. It makes me feel closer to my culture.

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): Wearing different hats at once and loving it. If I couldn’t multitask, I don’t think I could fulfil this role. It’s all about brand identity, but through many different channels: digital, events, PR and graphics/design too. Finding creative ways to work around issues and make it happen.

What does a typical day look like for you? Before anything and everything, I need my matcha latte.

Then, every day presents itself with different schedules and to-do lists – and that’s why it’s exciting. I might be planning one to three trade or consumer events while organising a marketing campaign with our agency, sending mailouts to chefs and influencers, and working on the creation of a pizza van.

It’s such a fast-paced company, increasingly growing, which definitely makes every day fascinating.

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: I wasn’t actually looking for a new job at the time. A recruiter contacted me on LinkedIn and out of curiosity I had a look at the role description, followed by a more in-depth call.

The recruiter presented my CV and after two stages of interviews, I got offered a job as assistant brand manager. It was a smooth process, perhaps because I was quite relaxed and wanted to show my true self. If they didn’t like what I had to offer, then it meant I wasn’t in the right place – though I am extremely grateful it worked out for the best. 

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? I could easily say the taste sampling, but personally it’s understanding the behind the scenes of this massive industry.

 

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? That if you have a good product, it’s easy to sell… it’s not. Nowadays, it depends on many things: brand identity, the socio-economic period, trends, new ways of living and therefore new consumer types. As individuals do, brands also need to create their chance to show who they are, and this takes a lot of work.

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? Never be afraid to fail, or not know the answers. Ask questions, observe and absorb. You won’t always find someone to shadow or learn from, but you have a world of information at your fingertips, use it well and get inspired.

Lastly, you have to love the product you’re selling/marketing/making, don’t do it for the sake of it. You need something that lifts your creativity and spirit.

What’s your ultimate career dream? Create impactful campaigns and projects. I love to travel so I wouldn’t mind doing it internationally!

