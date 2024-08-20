Asda has added six new ‘budget-friendly’ wines costing less than £7 a bottle.

The ‘Wine Atlas’ range of wines hail from lesser-known growing regions in Italy, Greece, Romania, Spain, Corsica and Portugal.

They are: Carricante (Italy), Sauvignon Blanc Rhoditis (Greece), Feteascâ Regalâ (Romania), Monastrell Rosado (Spain), Jaen (Portugal), and Île de Beauté Corsican Rosé (France).

The NPD would encourage “Brits to broaden their wine horizons”, Asda said.

“It’s time to put a pause on pinot grigio and say see you soon to sauvignon blanc, because the new range is all about encouraging Brits to broaden their wine horizons by discovering new favourites from lesser-known regions,” the retailer said.

To help shoppers get their heads around the Wine Atlas range, Asda said its wine experts had put together a list of ‘Discovery Dupes’ that matched each of the new wines to “an established favourite”.

Drinkers looking for a “adventurous alternative to a classic chardonnay” should try the Carricante (rsp: £6.50/75cl) it said.

Fans of a “darker, fuller-bodied rosé” should opt for the Monastrell Rosado (rsp: £6.50), while pinot noir enthusiasts should opt for the Wine Atlas Jaen (rsp: £7).

Meanwhile, pinot grigio drinkers ought to try the “spicy peach and tropical fruit-filled” Feteascâ Regalâ (rsp: £6).

Lovers of provence rosé would enjoy the “delicate apple blossom scent” of Île de Beauté Corsican Rosé (rsp: £7), Asda predicted.

Finally, sauvignon blanc drinkers were advised to try the Sauvignon Blanc Rhoditis (£7).

“Exploring new wines and discovering fresh favourites shouldn’t have to come with a hefty price tag,” said Asda senior wine buying manager James Yelland.

The six Wine Atlas wines combined “impressive quality and great value”, he said.

“As some people aren’t quite sure where to start when it comes to trying new wines, we’ve shared a selection of ‘Discovery Dupes’, so shoppers can impress friends and family with their ahead-of-the-curve tastes,” he added.