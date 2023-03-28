A duo of CBD drinks brands are taking advantage of exemptions to the novel food regime to launch new products onto the UK market.

Mola Chill and Pause CBD both make use of cold-pressing, a method for collecting CBD that is not classified as ‘novel’ by the Food Standards Agency due to its use in the UK before 1997.

“Our cold-press process sits outside the FSA’s novel food criteria as we do not selectively extract or concentrate CBD or any other cannabinoids,” said a letter of assurance from Mola’s suppliers Soft Botanic Extraction.

This means the products can be sold without the brands applying for novel food status with the FSA.

Mola launched its White Lemonade and White Candy variants at the start of the year, with White Twisted Melons joining the range this month.

The drinks are infused with 20mg of CBD, with 250ml cans available in six-packs from the brand’s web store (rsp: £22-£23).

To market the launch, Mola is encouraging shoppers to call in sick to work to attend its sampling event on 29 March, offering £150 in cash as a reward.

Cannabidiol-infused water brand Pause CBD makes similar use of cold-pressed hemp powder, “which has naturally occurring levels of CBD and the other terpenes from the plant”, said co-founder Simon Horth.

“This process has been used and product available for centuries, so is not applicable for novel foods,” he added.

Pause CBD’s range comprises Still and Sparkling waters infused with hemp extract containing 15mg of full-spectrum active CBD.

Some advocates argue full-spectrum CBD is more effective than the CBD isolate used in many oils due to the ‘entourage effect’ of various compounds working together.

Pause’s 250ml cans, which have zero-sugar, zero-calorie and vegan credentials, are yet to land in stockists, with the brand approaching wholesalers, Amazon and “a few choice retailers”.

Cold-pressed CBD launches have proven a confusing exception to the FSA’s novel food regime for the category.

Last April the agency released a public list of CBD brands whose products can remain on the market as regulation progresses.

This excluded any cold-pressed hemp brands not undertaking a novel foods application, with the FSA clarifying that those companies did not need to be on the list.

Progress has since been slow, with the first major batch of ‘validations’ coming through only this month – an acknowledgement from the FSA that it has received enough evidence for a safety assessment to begin.

This hasn’t stopped some brands notching up impressive sales, with CBD drinks brand Trip becoming the fastest growing soft drinks brand in relative value in the year to 12 February [NIQ].