Cirio has added a range of pasta sauces inspired by the different regions of Italy.

The ready-to-use sauces were based on some of the country’s best known Italian dishes, and contained “flavours typically associated with each famous region”, Cirio said.

The range includes Bologna (vegan ragu), Genova (tomato & basil), Parma (tomato & parmesan), Roma (tomato & bacon), Napoli (tomato & mediterranean vegetable) and Calabria (tomato & hot chilli).

Each 340g pack (rsp: £2.25) serves two people.

The sauces were “full of character and ideal to season pasta dishes with a typical Italian flair”, said Cirio. They were made with using 100% Italian tomatoes, it added.

Fully recyclable Tetra packaging offered “attractive shelf presentation” and saved retailers between 30%-40% of shelf space compared with glass-based sauces, the farmer-owned co-operative said.

The sauces would appeal to younger shoppers, it predicted, citing its own customer research, which showed 70% of 18 to 44 year-olds surveyed would purchase the NPD.