Ethical chocolate maker Divine is to launch a range of tablets inspired by popular puddings.

The Dessert Bars range will debut with three variants – Tiramisu, Bakewell and Cheesecake (rsp: £4.49/185g) – available in a chunkier format than Divine’s core range, to allow for inclusions.

Tiramisu is a milk chocolate bar, flavoured with coffee and containing biscuit pieces. Bakewell, meanwhile, is a dark chocolate tablet, featuring almonds and dried cherries.

Finally, Cheesecake is a white chocolate bar, flavoured with lemon and containing biscuit pieces.

Marketed as an after-dinner treat, the bars offered a “shareable and fuss-free” alternative to traditional puddings, according to Divine.

They will launch via Amazon and the brand’s webstore on 9 February and will roll into Ocado and Oxfam by the end of March.

“We know that in increasingly challenging times, the power of the ‘pudding effect’ is more evident than ever before, with people looking for small, tasty treats to brighten the day-to-day,” said Divine marketing director Sophie Loveday-Davies.

“We’re delighted to now be able to offer consumers a Divine-worthy dessert,” she added.

Divine marked its 25th anniversary last year and appointed radio DJ Clara Amfo as its brand ambassador.

In partnership with the brand, Amfo shared her cultural recommendations over quarterly instalments for Divine’s social media channels.