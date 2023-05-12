Empire Bespoke Foods has launched a plant-based Indian cooking brand.

Master Cook comprises an eight strong range, spanning four dhals and four meal kits.

Its Heat & Eat Dhals are Kashmiri-Style Red Kidney Bean Masala, Bengali-Style Spicy Chickpea Masala, Gujarati-Style Two Bean Masala and Punjabi-Style Tadka Dal (rsp: £2.50/300g).

The Meal Kits, which contain added pea protein, include Delhi-Style Plant-Based Butter Chicken, Moreish Plant-Based Tikka Masala, Mildly-Spiced Plant-Based Korma and Southern-Style Plant-Based Coconut Curry (rsp: £3.50/310g).

The range is designed to bring “truly regional Indian dishes to UK consumers” and “help shoppers with their nutritional targets” while “aiding people to create meat-free lunches”.

“The Master Cook recipes are expertly created in India by chefs who intimately understand aromatic spices, ingredients and traditional culinary techniques,” a spokeswoman said.

Upuli Ambawatta, brand manager at Empire Bespoke Foods, said: “We’ve taken inspiration from India’s vast and rich regional dishes to provide customers the means to recreate these flavours in their own home.”