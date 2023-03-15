Fever-Tree has launched a trio of cocktail mixers in a bid to stem declining sales.

Margarita, Mojito and Espresso Martini were “crafted to take the fuss out of making cocktails at home”, the brand said.

Espresso Martini is made with Kenyan coffee extracts and boasts vanilla notes. Mojito, meanwhile, is a “zesty and refreshing” drink made from Mexican limes and fresh Moroccan Mint. Margarita also contains Mexican lime juice, along with Italian blood orange juice and Scottish sea salt. They were the result of six months’ development, said Fever-Tree.

Each 500ml bottle makes four cocktails. Shoppers simply add vodka, rum or tequila to the mixers to recreate the “bar experience at home”, said Fever-Tree.

They will roll into Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado this month (rsp: £4.50/500ml).

Cocktail consumption had skyrocketed in bars and restaurants since reopening after Covid, with the market doubling in value over the past 12 months, said Fever-Tree [NIQ 2022].

“While the more adventurous will continue to treat themselves at home and shake from scratch, many are still put off by the quantity of ingredients required as well as the time, effort and knowhow needed to recreate their favourite cocktails,” it added.

“Thanks to Fever-Tree’s new range, consumers no longer have to squeeze copious amounts of limes or buy niche liqueurs and syrups that end up being half-used and gathering dust in the back of a cupboard.”

Fever-Tree head of innovation Rosie Cottingham said shoppers were “often put off” making cocktails at home “by feeling they don’t have the knowhow, or struggle to replicate the quality and taste of what is on offer in their favourite bar or pub.”

“We have spent many months and countless hours refining our new cocktail range, ensuring we have arrived at three fantastic mixers that will give consumers the confidence to create enticing and sophisticated cocktails with ease.”

Fever-Tree lowered its annual profits forecast last July as a result of increasing cost pressures and labour and glass shortages.

Its overall unit sales for the year dropped by 23.3% to 52 million in 2022, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 31 December 2022].