Franklin & Sons has launched its three bestselling soft drinks in a canned format.

Elderflower Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Dandelion & Burdock (rsp: £12.99/12x250ml) are available now to both on and off-trade retailers, as well as for export.

The 250ml recycled aluminium cans had been introduced in response to growing consumer demand for “more eco-friendly premium options to enjoy on the go”, Franklin & Sons said.

The range is vegan-friendly, HFSS-compliant and contains no artificial additives.

Launching in cans would “make our signature liquids even more accessible”, said Franklin & Sons brand manager Lauren Edwards.

“The range represents our dedication to providing premium, stylish and practical beverages, while providing a more sustainable and accessible solution to a wide range of on and off-trade stockists,” Edwards said. “Made from infinitely recyclable aluminum, they significantly reduce disposal and handling costs, while also appealing to the eco-conscious consumer.”

The NPD follows the launch of the brand’s Peach & Mango flavour in April.