Hunter & Gather has relaunched its Unsweetened range of table sauce in a squeezy bottle format and added its first hot sauce.

The startup – which produces condiments, oils and supplements – has switched from a 250g glass bottle to a 350g recyclable plastic alternative across its Unsweetened Ketchup and Unsweetened Barbecue sauces. While the pack is 40% bigger, prices remain the same.

They are joined in the new format by Hot Sauce Sriracha (rsp: £4.50) made with the likes of red pepper, cayenne pepper and konjac root, with no added sugar or sweeteners.

The larger squeezy bottle offered “the same great-tasting Unsweetened sauces – made in the UK from 100% natural ingredients – but more value, less waste and not a nasty ingredient in sight” Hunter & Gather said.

The move was “a strategic business move to take the brand mainstream and grow presence in supermarket channels following a year of transformative online growth”, the business added.

It comes after Hunter & Gather raised almost £1.5m in October, including £730k via a Seedrs round that valued the brand at £8.1m, with the aim of broadening its audience beyond shoppers with food intolerances or following paleo, gluten-free and keto diets.

The packaging revamp meant Hunter & Gather was “perfectly placed to challenge the household brands that have monopolised in retail for too long”, said co-founder Amy Moring.

“As the first and only unsweetened sauce brand in the UK, our mission is to raise the bar for health across the category, as we move from challenger to mainstream. While other brands claim ‘no added sugar’, the reality is that most contain added natural sugar in the form of fruit syrups or dates.”