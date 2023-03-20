



Itsu has launched a range of “game-changing” frozen sweet bao buns into grocery.

Two vegan variants featuring “melt in the middle” fillings – Chocolate and Salted Caramel – have rolled into Tesco and will hit Waitrose freezers in late April (rsp: £3.50/four buns).

Chocolate is made using coconut cream “for a velvety texture” and Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Salted Caramel, meanwhile, is blended with “umami” miso.

Billed as a “quick, easy sweet treat”, the buns can be steamed or microwaved to serve.

They tapped the “growing demand for delicious and convenient restaurant-quality products”, said Itsu.

“Sweet bao is a historic breakthrough. Every now and then, the team hits a bullseye – this is one such lucky example,” said Itsu founder Julian Metcalfe.

The innovation was created by “our dedicated 10-person strong NPD team who have worked tirelessly for one year to create this phenomenal first-to-market new product in supermarkets”, Metcalfe added.

“After more than 50 failed trials, we managed to get rich quality chocolate and miso salted caramel to flow, molten warm, from inside a fluffy bao bun.”

The launch will be supported with a multichannel marketing campaign spanning PR, social and digital advertising, plus shopper activations.