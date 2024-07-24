Jacob’s has unveiled a range of non-HFSS flavoured crackers aimed at younger shoppers.

Called Bites, the range has debuted in four “generously seasoned” variants: Mature Cheddar & Caramelised Onion, Red Leicester, Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream, and Smoked Paprika (rsp: £2/125g).

The crackers, which are oven-baked with a “moreish, crispy, crunchy texture” will roll into Tesco at the end of July.

They will launch into additional retailers, convenience stores and wholesale depots from mid-August.

The new range would “take Jacob’s beyond the cheeseboard and into brand new snacking occasions”, said the brand.

“Brits are snacking more than ever, and this means more and more shoppers are looking for quick, grab & go options for sharing,” said Asli Akman, Pladis UK&I marketing director for savoury.

Existing formats weren’t “fit for purpose when it comes to these new snacking moments”, Akman claimed, adding there was “a huge growth opportunity for the taking”.

The launch comes after Pladis has added a swathe of McVitie’s products over the past couple of months.

It added a Cola spin-off for Jaffa Cakes; two Digestives variants, Gold and Seriously Chocolatey; Rich Tea: The Cocoa One; and a trio of Signature biscuits targeted at evening snacking occasions.

Pladis UK&I CMO Asli Özen Turhan told The Grocer it was working on an NPD pipeline spanning “our entire snacking portfolio, across both sweet and savoury”.