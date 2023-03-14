Lucozade Sport has added two zero-sugar drinks to its lineup.

Orange & Peach and Raspberry & Passion Fruit contain sodium and vitamin B3 to “help reduce tiredness” and provide just four calories per 500ml bottle.

They have rolled into major retailers in single bottles and multipacks of four (rsp: £1.39-£3.50/500ml-4x500ml).

The drinks, which are the result of a year’s development, are designed to appeal to consumers “who don’t currently buy into the Lucozade Sport brand”.

Tom Bell, head of marketing for Lucozade Sport, said: “As the nation’s favourite sports drink, we are excited to bring a new offering from Lucozade Sport.

“We know that more and more people are living an active lifestyle and hydration is a key need in this moment.

“We can’t wait for people to try it.”

The launch will be supported by an ATL campaign from April, as well as PR, digital and social media ads.

Lucozade Sport is currently Britain’s fourth-largest energy drinks brand; its value sales soared by 32.3% to £165.1m in the 52 weeks to 10 September 2022 [NIQ].

Its rivals are also hoping to lure in health-conscious shoppers with lighter launches. Rockstar and Monster both added zero-sugar drinks to their energy drinks lineups last month.