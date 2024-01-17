Lynx has unveiled Fine Fragrance Collection, a range of posh body sprays backed by a £15m campaign.

The five-strong lineup comprises Black Vanilla, Blue Lavender, Aqua Bergamot, Emerald Sage and Copper Santal. Each comes in a 150ml can with a “72 hour fresh” promise (rsp: £5).

Available from 22 January, Fine Fragrance Collection – which made its debut in the US last year – was “formulated to smell as fresh as a premium cologne”, said Lynx.

The quartet had been “created in partnership with the world’s leading perfumers to make premium fragrances more accessible”, the brand added. It was intended to “redefine what it means to be a premium fragrance by creating an affordable, high-end range of scents that appeals to gen Z males”.

Fine Fragrance Collection will be backed by a £15m spend to encourage to consumers to ‘smell finer than finest fragrances’. The campaign will include PoS, TV and sampling. From March, shoppers are set to encounter in-store ‘lift and smell’ stations. “These are intended to disrupt the personal care aisle in a creative way and encourage trial by focusing on fragrance,” Lynx said.

The launch comes as Lynx maintains its position as the UK’s number one deodorant brand. It raked in an extra £10.7m last year, although volumes fell 1.3 million units [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

Lynx products helped Brits “feel fresh and confident throughout the day”, said Monique Rossi, GM for deodorants at brand owner Unilever. “With the new Fine Fragrance Collection, we’re redefining what it means to be premium. Fragrance is the number one driver of confidence, and we don’t think you should be paying £100-plus to smell great on a daily basis.”

With 74% of UK men “looking for an affordable fine fragrance”, the new body spray range was “the perfect hybrid between a fine fragrance and a deodorant”, she added.

“It’s been formulated by world-renowned perfumers from two of the premier fragrance houses, Givaudan and Firmenich, as well as the best nose in the business, Ann Gottlieb. So, now guys can smell as good as they would with a fine fragrance, but at a much more accessible price point.”

Lynx Fine Fragrance Collection marks the next stage of Unilever’s long-term strategy to drive value and growth back into the deodorants category through innovation and technology. It follows last year’s addition of Dove Advanced launch and 2022’s high-profile launch of Sure Nonstop Protection.