Mars-owned frozen chocolate-dipped fruit brand Trüfrü is to make its UK debut.

Three 227g variants – Strawberries in White & Milk Chocolate, Raspberries in White & Dark Chocolate and Piña Colada Pineapple in White Chocolate & Coconut – will hit freezers in 650 Tesco stores on 11 March.

A wider rollout is planned for later in the year.

Trüfrü debuted in the US in 2017 and has since reached a retail sales value of $215m, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 17 February 2024].

It was acquired by Mars in 2023.

The UK launch was “timely”, said Trüfrü, as it tapped into the growing demand for “bite-size and permissible” frozen treats.

“Trüfrü tastes like real indulgence and fulfils a permissible need that we know consumers are looking for in the frozen category,” said Trüfrü general manager Carrie Martin.

“We are excited to be able to bring innovative snacking solutions at pace from the US to UK consumers, in a way that nurtures this fantastic founder-led brand with the scale and capabilities of Mars,” Martin added.

It comes as rival brands have launched similar products into retail over recent months.

Launched by Ecuadorian ingredients supplier Semvra, Pukpip made its UK debut in 2023 with a duo of whole wonky bananas dipped in milk and dark chocolate.

It expanded its lineup with a trio of frozen Banana Bites in November – available dipped in milk chocolate, dark chocolate or peanut butter.

Reduced calorie ice cream brand Oppo Brothers launched its own range of frozen fruit snacks in September. It comprises Strawberries & Raspberries in Milk Chocolate; Banana & Caramel in Milk Chocolate; and Pineapple & Coconut in White Chocolate.