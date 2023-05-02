Meatless Farm has brought out four new lines, including BBQ SKUs and filled pasta.

The NPD comprise Chorizo-Style Sausages (rsp: £2.75), New York Style Cheezeburgers (rsp: £3.50) and the UK’s first branded pasta products filled with plant-based meat: a No-Duja Ravioli (rsp: £3.25) and Beef and Porcini Mushroom Girasole (rsp: £3.25) lines.

The range will be available in Sainsbury’s from 3 May. In the same month, Ocado will begin stocking everything minus the chorizo.

“The NPD offers an everyday type of product that’s quick to cook, made of sustainable protein and is incredibly tasty,” said founder Morten Toft Bech.

“With the value of plant-based food sales growing alongside huge competition from challenger brands in the category, we wanted to be the first to introduce plant-based meat alternative filled pastas to our range,” he added.

In an attempt to significantly grow the business this summer, the launches are designed to reach “mindful consumers who are looking to incorporate convenient and delicious sustainable protein options into their everyday shopping”.

“We aim to innovate and offer versatility to keep our existing customers interested while enticing new meat-lessers to try our products,” said Toft Bech. “The Cheezeburger and Chorizo-Style Sausages are simple swaps for the foods and flavours consumers already know and love as we head into the BBQ season.”