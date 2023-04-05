Fast-growing oral care disruptor Parla has grown its sustainable portfolio with plastic-free dental floss made from castor beans.

The innovation was aimed at tackling the “triple threat of single-use plastic” presented by standard floss, said dentist and Parla co-founder Dr Simon Chard. Typical floss is made with polytetrafluoroethylene or nylon and packed in a plastic case, which in turn is sealed in plastic.

Parla’s plant-based alternative (rsp: £4.50/30 metres) comes in a refillable glass tube with an aluminium lid and cardboard outer.

The mint-flavoured floss itself is made from castor beans – which were “unique in that they can be moulded into any shape”, Chard said.

Waxed for ease of use and coated with fluoride to tackle cavities, the new floss was an improvement on other sustainable options on the market, he claimed. “They tend to shred a lot or aren’t waxed.”

Once used, Parla’s floss – which took 18 months to develop – can be composted at home. Unlike plastic-based floss, it would break down without releasing “any toxic particles” into the ecosystem, Chard added.

Listings and refill rsps are to be confirmed.

Parla made its debut in 2020, the brainchild of Chard and fellow dentists Dr Rhona Eskander and Dr Adarsh Thanki. Its mission was to provide “an ethical, eco-friendly and effective alternative to toothpaste in a tube” via its toothpaste tablets. They are made with clean ingredients and come in a reusable glass jar.

The brand has since added a plastic-free toothbrush made of bamboo, as well as the new dental floss. Further range expansions are expected in the year ahead.