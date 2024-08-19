Oreo has reformulated its classic cookie, reducing the sugar content and boosting the amount of cocoa powder in it.

Billed as “the tastiest Oreo cookie yet”, the reformulation responded to “the changing tastes of consumers”, who were seeking “a more balanced experience”, said the brand.

It maintained the “crunchy texture” and “twist and dunk experience” of the original, Oreo added.

The reformulation coincides with a packaging refresh across the entire Oreo range, which incorporates “simple and bold graphics”, a “more vibrant” blue Oreo logo and updated photography, “all whilst emphasising Oreo sustainability credentials”.

It will be supported by a marketing push for Oreo across the UK and Europe, launching in September.

“Oreo lovers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Oreo innovation manager Violaine Menard.

The reformulation reflected the brand’s “commitment to refine our products to meet evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, whilst remaining true to our Oreo brand heritage,” Menard added.

Coca-Cola last week unveiled a tie-up with Oreo – a limited-edition cola “with flavourful hints inspired by Oreo cookies”, launching in September.

It follows the rollout of limited-edition Oreo Vanilla Latte cookies in June and cookies featuring Pac-Man inspired designs in January as part of a promotion offering shoppers the chance to win an arcade cabinet, among other prizes.