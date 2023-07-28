Sustainable oral care challenger Pärla has claimed a market first by unveiling a 100% plastic-free mouthwash with probiotics.

Pärla Mouthwash Tabs comprises 45 double mint-flavoured tablets in a glass jar with an aluminium lid (rsp: £6.95).

Each tablet – which should be chewed for 10 seconds and “swished” for one minute – contained a “carefully curated blend of oral probiotics that work harmoniously to support a healthy oral microbiome”, said the brand. “This innovative approach nurtures the beneficial bacteria in the mouth, creating an environment conducive to optimal oral health.”

The new product also contained “stain-lifting enzymes” and was “supercharged with hydroxyapatite to strengthen and rebuild your tooth enamel leading to a brighter, whiter and shinier”.

Targeted at busy consumers, Pärla Mouthwash Tabs provided “a convenient solution for achieving fresh breath while on the go”, the brand added. “While most people use mouthwash immediately after brushing their teeth, our tablets are specifically formulated to be used at the optimal times for maximum effectiveness.”

The mouthwash will be available from 1 August via Sainsbury’s nationwide and the Pärla website.

“We are confident that these tablets will revolutionize the way people approach oral hygiene, allowing them to maintain confidence and fresh breath throughout the day,” said Dr Simon Chard, dentist and Pärla co-founder.

It comes after the eco-friendly brand, which made its debut in 2020, grew its portfolio in April with 100% plastic-free dental floss made from castor beans.