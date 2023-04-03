Peperami has added a range of pizza-inspired snacks to its portfolio.

Called Pizza Buns, the NPD comprises a wheat bun filled with salami, a slice of cheese and tomato & herb sauce.

Two variants – Original and Hot – have rolled into Asda today (3 April), with a wider retail rollout planned for mid-month.

Both are available in single 40g packs (rsp: £1.50) and multipacks of four (rsp: £2.75).

Billed as a “completely unique” and “mess-free” snack, Pizza Buns contain 10g protein per serving and are intended to appeal to lunchtime snacking occasions.

“This exciting new launch will significantly contribute to meat snacking’s category growth, as more and more shoppers seek out unique high-protein snacks that are really tasty, filling and fun to eat,” said Peperami head of marketing Emily Prince.

“The innovators at Peperami have created this one-of-a-kind product and worked incredibly hard to add variety to our product portfolio and driven innovation within the market,” she added.

Peperami’s value sales grew by 11.1% to £113.1m in 2022, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 31 December 2022], after it expanded its snacking range in a bid to lure in younger shoppers.

In May 2022, for instance, it added a vegetarian version of its core meat sticks and extended its Chicken Bites range with a Roasted flavour.