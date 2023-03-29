Lactalis UK & Ireland’s Président brand is set to go head to head with rivals such as Lurpak, Anchor and Country Life with the launch of its first lighter spreadable butter.

The French brand’s Brittany-manufactured NPD contains 50% less fat compared to standard butter, but unlike the variants sold by its main rivals, it was the first on the market to be made with no vegetable oils, Lactalis claimed.

Président Lighter Slighty Salted Spreadable Butter will go on sale in Waitrose stores nationwide from 29 March (rsp £2.90/ 250g) and instead uses milk and cream to offer a “rich, creamy and indulgent taste experience”, the dairy giant said.

“Like all our NPD, this launch has been grounded in consumer insights,” said Héloïse Le Norcy-Trott, group marketing director for Lactalis UK & Ireland.

“We know that shoppers are increasingly concerned about their health, with low-fat content ranking highly in consumer purchase decision making.”

The product is the first NPD from the brand in the butter segment since 2018, when it launched Président Sea Salt Crystals.

“Despite health being a top priority for shoppers, they still want products to meet their taste and quality expectations, and we know that our new Président Lighter Spreadable is sure to delight,” Le Norcy-Trott added.

It comes as Président’s stable of spreadable butters saw value sales rise by 9% over the past 52 weeks, the brand said, eclipsing the 1% growth seen by the total spreadable sub-category [IRI].