Rockstar is bolstering its zero-sugar energy drinks offering with a duo of fruity variants.

Called Refresh, the range includes: Strawberry & Lime and Watermelon & Kiwi.

Each 500ml can contains 80mg vitamin C, 155mg of caffeine and 21 calories.

Watermelon & Kiwi has already hit shelves in Tesco (rsp: £1.29) and Strawberry & Lime will roll into the retailer next month (rsp: £1.35). They will roll into additional retailers from April.

“Consumers are on the lookout for healthier drink choices that don’t compromise on taste,” said Britvic retail commercial director Ben Parker.

“Rockstar Refresh is an invigorating new energy drink with refreshing flavours that defies energy drink taste expectations,” he added.

The launch will be supported by an above the line campaign with out of home, in-store and digital campaigns from May.

Rockstar plans to hand out more than four million free cans of its drinks across 10 UK city centres throughout the year ”to attract more consumers to the category”.

It comes as rival Monster Energy is eyeing a move into seltzer-style drinks, after registering its name with the IPO.

As reported by The Grocer yesterday, the brand has applied for a trademark under class 32, covering drinking water, sparkling water and water beverages.