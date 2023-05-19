Veetee has claimed a market first with its noodle pouch meal.

The Noodlehead range comprises freshly stir-fried “al dente” noodles with vegetables and sauce in a sealed pouch, which is microwaveable and ready to eat in 60 seconds.

Five HFSS-compliant variants – Singapore, Sweet Chilli, Chow Mein, Bang Bang and Szechuan (rsp: £2.50/200g) – will launch exclusively into Morrisons in mid-June.

They will be merchandised on gondola ends in the retailer, on a promotional offer of £2 per unit.

The innovation is targeted at young professionals and students who are “seeking out convenience and exotic flavours”, the brand said.

“We found that the instant noodle category was suffering from a combination of inconvenience – with some products taking between four and eight minutes to prepare – and poor tastes and textures, owing to the ingredients being dehydrated,” said Veetee marketing director James Brett. “Noodlehead meals, however, deliver restaurant-quality tastes and textures and genuine convenience.”

The launch forms part of Veetee’s strategy to bring “fresh excitement to ambient”. It will be supported by a social media campaign as well as in-store and online activity at Morrisons.

The launch comes as value gains in noodles are being “primarily driven by own label” and higher prices, according to NIQ analyst Adam Paulson.

Despite a 5.8% rise in value, volume sales of noodles are down slightly, by 0.9% [NIQ 52 w/e 8 April 2023].