Eco-friendly cleaning brand Wilton has added a range of plastic-free laundry pods.

Two variants wrapped in paper packaging – Patchouli and Jasmine – have hit shelves at Sainsbury’s (rsp: £8.50/22 pods). They will roll into Booths next month.

Wilton claims they are the first powdered pods to be listed in supermarkets. The unique format enabled the brand to use “much nicer ingredients that are much kinder to the environment” it said.

Co-founder Sam Whigham explained liquid pods often contained a chemical called monoethanolamine, which doesn’t biodegrade, “to stop the film from being attacked by the liquid”.

“It’s basically a synthetic base and quite a harsh chemical.”

Wilton’s new lines, which contain “an oxygen bleaching agent”, work “just as well – if not better – than some of the liquid versions out there”, Whigham added.

Wilton MD and co-founder Michael Perry said this was “an opportunity to tackle a big unknown issue in the laundry category”.

The fragrance-led supplier made its supermarket debut last April, when four of its laundry SKUs – Laundry Liquid Cedarwood, Laundry Liquid Jasmine, Fabric Conditioner Cedarwood and Fabric Conditioner Jasmine (rsp: £7.95/one litre) – rolled into Sainsbury’s Local stores, followed by the retailer’s supermarkets from May as part of its Future Brands scheme.

The launch of its plastic-free pods coincides with Persil relaunching its 3 in 1 capsules in plastic-free packaging – a move it claims will save over 1,000 tonnes of plastic annually.