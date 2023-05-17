Wolf Blass has brought its range of 0.5% abv wines to the UK.

The lineup comprises Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling and Rosé.

Shiraz offers “red fruits up front with chalky tannins”, whereas Sauvignon Blanc provides “citrus flavours with a touch of sweetness”.

Sparkling, meanwhile, balances “sweetness and acidity” with notes of “dried pears and grilled pineapple with nutty characters”. Finally, “refreshing and crisp” Rosé offers “red apple acidity with a touch of strawberries and cream”.

Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz are listed at Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, with the full range stocked in Asda (rsp: £5.50/750ml).

“We recognise there is sizeable and growing demand for low & no products in the UK, and consumers are leaning towards big brands within this space for reassurance on taste,” said Ben Blake, head of marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, which owns Wolf Blass.

“With the launch of the exceptional Wolf Blass Zero range into the UK, we aim to recruit more consumers into the category,” he added.

The launch will be supported with a marketing campaign, which will include social media and in-store activity.