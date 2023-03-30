Nisa is introducing a raft of cost-saving measures for retailers as they continue to grapple with rising energy bills and product price inflation.

The symbol group’s head of retail Victoria Lockie said it was a critical time to show retailers its various tools and initiatives to save costs, having felt the budget earlier this month lacked sufficient support to combat crippling energy bills.

Last month, Nisa sent out an energy pack to retailers, highlighting a selection of tips and advice to improve store efficiency across lighting, heating and refrigeration.

Examples included fitting presence detectors to back of house areas to automatically switch lights off when they are not required, as well as installing Arneg refrigeration, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 37%. It uses dynamic air blades to create a curtain of air that protects the product placed in front of the display.

The leaflet also showed new PoS that was available to download. This included an A3 poster for back-office areas explaining some “simple steps” staff members can take to help lower energy consumption such as “please close your back-up fridge and freezers as quickly as possible”.

For front of house, retailers can also download stickers for store windows or fridges saying: “Don’t worry if my lights are off, I’m just saving energy.”

Lockie explained Nisa is also in discussions with a new electronic shelf label supplier, so the technology would become a readily available option for retailers to introduce when they’re developing their stores. She said it would help retailers maximise staff efficiency and reduce paper waste.

Nisa has also made Co-op’s insurance plan available to retailers for the first time with a 10% discount, covering elements such as business interruption, stock insurance and public liability.

“It’s all about working with a number of services, suppliers and the Co-op to look at cost savings across the piece that utilise innovation to drive down retailer’s operating costs,” said Lockie.

The cost-saving drive follows a £6m investment by Nisa earlier this year that chopped the wholesale price of more than 1,000 branded products across drinks and tobacco. In September, the symbol group also invested another £5m to bring down the prices of Co-op own-label products.

“During the pandemic, retailers were shopping all over the place because they were desperate for products,” said Lockie. “Now, we’re resetting those habits and bringing back loyalty by making sure our proposition is compelling enough so retailers spend with Nisa.”

Lockie said retailers buying more Co-op own label due to the investment was also helping them boost their community efforts, with each product bought carrying a one pence contribution to Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

“It’s having a really positive impact because as retailers expand their own-label range, it means their community pot gets bigger and they’ve got more to give to the cause of their choice,” said Lockie.