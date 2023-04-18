B&M has quietly pulled the plug on online home delivery, months after launching the service.

The variety discounter began offering the service in June last year, covering a range of about 1,000 bulkier general merchandise products which customers might struggle to transport themselves. They included garden and indoor furniture, electrical equipment and toys.

Delivery was offered in three to five working days, with a shipping charge starting from £3.95.

Commenting ahead of the launch, then B&M CEO Simon Arora said that “given the disruptive B&M price position, the business believes this could prove an attractive proposition for customers”.

He said the business was “open-minded as to the long-term potential of the trial, and a ‘test and learn’ approach will be adopted over the coming months as customer response is closely monitored”.

Orders were fulfilled from B&M’s network of five distribution centres.

Categories available for home delivery were highlighted on the site by a van icon. In a development first reported by Retail Week, the option has been removed from the site. Web archives show the change took place toward the end of January.

Poundland also rolled out home delivery nationwide last year, offering thousands of products including ambient food and fmcg, following its acquisition of online retailer Poundshop.com.

Home Bargains offers a wide range of products for scheduled home delivery, also including ambient food and fmcg.

The Grocer has contacted B&M for comment.