Members of Morrisons loyalty scheme shopping at the supermarket on Amazon.co.uk can now earn points on their purchases.

The integration of the loyalty scheme onto Amazon marks the first time shoppers can earn Morrisons points on purchases through a partner site.

Customers can accumulate points when shopping Morrisons on Amazon and claim them back as ‘Morrisons More Card Fivers’ to spend either in Morrisons stores or on Morrisons.com. A launch deal will see five points available on every eligible Morrisons product, as well as 500 points for customers who register their loyalty account and spend £70 in a single order during the first two weeks after registration.

“The new launch is an important step in our mission to provide even more value and flexibility for our loyalty shoppers, making it easier than ever for customers to benefit from their More card wherever they shop,” said Charlotte Exell, online director at Morrisons.

Amazon’s relationship with Morrisons goes back to 2016, when a wholesale supply deal was struck which saw the supermarket supply fresh and frozen groceries to customers on what was then known as Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry. By 2019, the partnership evolved with Morrisons becoming a retailer on the Amazon marketplace, and the following year a dedicated Morrisons online store front was unveiled. Morrisons on Amazon is now available in more than 100 towns and cities around the UK, with orders picked from stores by Morrisons staff and delivered by Amazon.

Other supermarkets have mimicked the model, Co-op made 10,000 SKUs available to buy on Amazon in 2021, giving Prime members the ability to do “their full Co-op grocery shop” on the site, joined by Iceland last year.

However, shopping on Amazon.co.uk meant customers missed out on loyalty points they would have earned shopping in store or on Morrisons.com.

“We are committed to investing in ways for customers to get the best value for their weekly shop, and the integration of More Points to Morrisons on Amazon is a great new way for customers to be rewarded whilst getting their same day grocery deliveries,” said Russell Jones, director for Amazon Grocery partnerships worldwide. “Our partnership with Morrisons continues to go from strength to strength and the expansion to even more customers marks a significant milestone in our bid to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience, where grocery shopping is simple, fast, and affordable.”

The announcement follows the relaunch last year of Morrisons’ More card, the supermarket having previously opted for cardless rewards in 2021.

In April, the Big Four grocer announced it was to start offering new “hyper-personalised” offers for its loyalty cardholders, and in August it revealed it was planning a major ramp-up of its loyalty strategy with CEO Rami Baitiéh seeking to turn it into a more effective weapon against rivals.

Baitiéh told suppliers at a conference that he planned to increase the number of transactions involving a More card from around 50% to 70%.

“Our loyalty programme is on the right path,” he said. “In the past it was a disadvantage. Now it’s a shield. And in the future it will become a sword.”