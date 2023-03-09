Rapid delivery company Getir is temporarily slashing the price of around a quarter of its groceries and household goods, in a bid to help customers deal with soaring food inflation.

Getir will reduce the price of 500 products, including essentials like eggs and pasta, as well as non-essential items like alcohol, sweets and petfood, as part of the ‘Purple Perks’ initiative, which runs throughout March.

The majority of items – which also include cleaning and nappies – will be reduced by more than 50%, while alcoholic spirits will be cut by 30%.

The month-long price event follows grocery inflation rising to 17.1% in the four weeks to 19 February 2023, according to the latest figures from Kantar.

‘’We’re striving to help people across the country amid the cost of living crisis. We have launched the Purple Perks initiative to help consumers through it,” said Getir UK general manager Christopher Chaaya.

“Reducing prices on both essential and non-essential items, the goal of the initiative is to bring some joy back into grocery shopping whereby people can get what they want and need away from the pressures of inflation.”

Items included in the incentive will be marked with a ‘Purple Perks’ tile in the Getir app, which stocks approximately 2,000 SKUs.

The price event follows a similar initiative in January, when the Turkish-founded Getir rolled back the price of some products to their 1990s rsps, in a campaign to highlight the huge increase in inflation. Some discounts were equivalent to 45%.