Bold Bean Co has made three senior appointments as it targets its next phase of growth.

Lucy Cowan has joined the business as head of commercial, having spent the past four years as head of commercial for Bol Foods.

Cowan has 14 years’ experience in the fmcg industry, having started her career as a buying assistant for Hotel Chocolat. She has worked in buying and account management roles for Tesco and L’Oréal, and spent three years at Graze, culminating as head of grocery.

“With her strong background in the food industry, Lucy will lead the charge in expanding Bold Bean Co’s commercial footprint, ensuring that the brand reaches more consumers across the UK,” said the brand.

Louisa Sorensen, meanwhile, has been hired as Bold Bean Co’s head of digital. She brings “a wealth of experience”, having joined the business from her previous role as head of social & content at Bosh.

Sorensen will be instrumental in driving Bold Bean Co’s digital presence and engaging a wider audience through innovative content and strategies.

Finally, Charlie Hanks has been appointed as chief bean champ, an “unconventional” role that straddles sales and brand, according to Bold Bean Co founder Amelia Christie-Miller.

Hanks has spent the past six months working freelance for Bold Bean Co under her own business, Artisan Provender, which specialised in representing food & drink brands at sampling and tasting events. After 11 years, however, Hanks has put her business on ice to “commit herself fully to Bold Bean Co”.

“Her passion for connecting with people and sharing the benefits of beans will be key in building strong, lasting relationships with Bold Bean Co’s growing fanbase,” said the brand.

These new appointments were “an incredibly exciting step for us as a business,” added Christie-Miller.

“I’m confident they will help us continue our mission to make everyone as obsessed with beans as we are,” she said.