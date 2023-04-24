Britvic has hired Cindy Tervoort as CMO to replace Matt Barwell, who is leaving the business after nine years.

Tervoort will join Britvic on 1 July from Heineken, where she is currently MD of e-commerce platform Beerwulf.

Prior to this, Tervoort spent four years as CMO of Heineken UK, leading the marketing of all 24 of its beer and cider brands, as well as the company’s digital transformation, consumer media, innovation, category, and trade marketing.

A “highly experienced marketer with deep fmcg knowledge”, Tervoort has also held senior marketing roles within Unilever and PepsiCo over the past three decades.

“I am excited to welcome Cindy to Britvic at this time, as we continue to grow our reputation for world-class brand-building through marketing and innovation,” said Britvic CEO Simon Litherland.

Britvic’s current CMO, Matt Barwell, will leave the business at the end of June.

Barwell planned to take some time off over summer before embarking on the next stage of his career, said Britvic.

During his tenure, Barwell had “successfully improved the way the company builds brands, strengthened our marketing capability and in-housed our digital resource”, it added.

He oversaw award-winning work on Robinsons, J2O and Tango and was “central to building a broader international footprint for the business”, through the launch of brands such as London Essence mixers and sodas, and through acquisitions in Brazil”.

Litherland said he would “like to personally thank Matt for his contribution to the success of Britvic over almost a decade, and wish him well for the future”.