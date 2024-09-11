Staff working for Diageo in Scotland have accepted a 10.3% pay offer.

Members of Unite and GMB voted in favour of the one-year deal put forward by the Johnnie Walker brand owner this week.

The deal will apply to some 3,000 employees based in distilleries and bottling plants across Scotland including Cameron Bridge, Leven and Shieldhall.

The deal was split into two parts, consisting of an 8% increase running from July until January 2025, followed by a further increase worth 2.3% in real terms, running until July next year, Unite said.

An initial 6.8% pay offer was rejected by union members earlier this year.

The deal was “an excellent inflation-beating pay win” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“Unite will not rest in its goal to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for all workers in bottling plants and distilleries across Scotland,” she added.

It was “absolutely right” for the “skills, experience and commitment” of Diageo staff to be acknowledged by the company, GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said.

“The successful outcome to these negotiations came after constructive talks when management acknowledged the crucial role played by our members,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Diageo said the deal was a “strong pay settlement negotiated through constructive discussions with both unions”.

The agreement ensured Diageo staff were “paid highly competitively in the industry” while also ensuring the spirits maker itself remained competitive, she added.