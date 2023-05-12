Valeo Foods Group has announced the appointment of Kevin Moore to the newly created position of UK CEO.

Moore, most recently deputy CEO of Greencore, will become the first leader of the entire Valeo Foods UK portfolio, which includes the Valeo Snackfoods, Rowse and Matthew Walker businesses, with the group previously having divisional heads.

He will start on 5 June and joins from Greencore where he has spent 25 years, most recently as deputy CEO and chief commercial officer.

He will be responsible for driving growth across Valeo’s UK portfolio and “strengthening the overall organisation and ensuring that it is the supplier of choice for customers”.

Wayne Hudson, who has been working with Valeo in the past few months to support the UK business, will hand over to Moore and continue in an advisory capacity to Valeo Foods and Bain Capital.

It is also understood former UK snacking chief Ashley Hicks, whose role changed when Hudson took over its UK snacks business in January, has left the group.

Moore is the latest leadership hire under Bain Capital, which in February announced the appointment of 2 Sisters boss Ronald Kers as group CEO to succeed Seamus Kearney, who led Valeo for 11 years.

Kers said: “I am thrilled that Valeo Foods has been able to attract a talent of the calibre of Kevin, and look forward to supporting his exciting plans for the future of the business and organisation in the UK.

“On behalf of the board of Valeo Foods, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the contributions that Wayne has made.”