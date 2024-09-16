Hotel Chocolat has appointed Lysa Hardy as its new UK CEO to replace co-founder Angus Thirlwell.

Hardy – who has been MD of Hotel Chocolat’s DTC division for the last six years – started her new position as UK CEO, global brand and innovation earlier this month, according to an update on LinkedIn.

Hotel Chocolat has not officially confirmed the move, however it has been widely reported Thirlwell will stay with the business in a new position as the retailer’s president.

Since joining the business in 2018, Hardy has played a key role in the creation of Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser hot chocolate category, which includes its Velvetiser machine and subscription service. The offer has become a key focus for the business over recent years.

Prior to joining Hotel Chocolat from fashion retailer Joules, Hardy spent a four-year spell as chief commercial officer at Holland & Barrett between 2012 and 2016. She has also worked for T-Mobile and RAC among others.

Her promotion is the first major change to the retailer’s top ranks following Mars’ £534m takeover in November 2023.

At the time, Thirlwell – who co-founded the retailer with Peter Harris in 2004 – said the acquisition would help support the luxury chocolatier’s international expansion after its previous efforts in Japan and the US had stalled.

In July, Mars unveiled a major new UK expansion plan, with proposals to add 25 new Hotel Chocolat stores over the next year. It is also investing £1m into the retailer’s manufacturing plant in Royston.

The rollout includes a fresh bakery and hot food offer for the first time in the UK, as part of an expanded Velvetiser Café format launched in August.

Hotel Chocolat did not immediately respond to The Grocer’s request for comment on Hardy’s appointment.