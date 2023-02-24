Little Moons has appointed Flor Healy as non-executive chairman.

An fmcg industry leader with over 30 years’ experience, Healy will support Little Moons’ ambitious global growth plans.

Healy retired from his role as CEO for Samworth Brothers last month, after four years at the helm.

Prior to that, he spent 14 years as CEO for Kerry’s consumer foods division, having previously covered a number of leading management and finance roles with the company.

Healy was “well-known for his market orientation, operational and strategic acumen”, said Little Moons.

Little Moons co-founder Vivien Wong said: “I am delighted that Flor has agreed to become non-executive chairman of Little Moons.

“He brings decades of experience and will provide invaluable guidance as we continue our rapid growth.”

Healy added: “Little Moons has been on an incredible journey over the last few years.

“It’s great to be joining at such as exciting time for the business as it grows internationally and continues its quest to become the number-one global mochi brand.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Vivien, Howard and the management team to support the growth of this incredible business.”

Mark Escolme will remain on the board as non-executive director.

It comes after The Grocer reported earlier this month that Little Moons was the focus of a fiercely competitive auction between private equity firms.